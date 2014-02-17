© mikael-damkier-dreamstime.com

Elco Group to take over Ramaer PCB

Italian Elco Group, recently signed an agreement to acquire a majority holding in Dutch-based Ramaer PCB.

With the acquisition, the Italian PCB specialist expands its position in the PCB market in Northern Europe. The two companies will maintain their original names under the new ownership.



“We are excited to have acquired Ramaer”, said Carlo Guidetti, CEO and president of the Elco Group, “it is a company with proven manufacturing skills, and a history of technological innovation and customer orientation. It is our fourth acquisition in the PCB market in the last five years, and is another step towards our goal to become one of the largest European PCB organizations with the ability to serve all geographies with products and services using factories and people in Europe and in China”.



“We are extremely pleased to have The Elco Group as our new owner”, stressed Ramaer management team, “we know that we share a common philosophy of innovation and customer proximity, and know that further development can be actively pursued using the financial and industrial resources available to a large group”.



"We are delighted about the acquisition," said Gerard Meulensteen, a serial entrepreneur, who, besides Ramaer, founded, run and listed another technological company in The Netherlands. "We believe that size, flexibility and ability to serve customers’ needs from multiple locations is essential in the current market. Ramaer has been run by a successful and experienced management team for several years and will thrive under the new leadership that possesses extensive experience and excellent know-how in PCB market. Within the Elco Group, Ramaer will continue to be an independent company and operations will remain in the hands of the management team”.