Orbotech receives order from Quanta Display

Orbotech Ltd. has announced the receipt of a major additional order from Taiwan-based Quanta Display, Inc. for multiple automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, in both in-line and off-line configurations, as well as EYES-2020™ data analysis software to be utilized in the production of Gen 6 LCD-TVs.

These systems, which are designated for delivery during 2005 to Quanta Display, Inc's new Gen 6 fabrication facility, are in addition to the already significant number of Orbotech systems currently utilized by the manufacturer for the production of in-demand thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) products such as televisions, laptops, desktop monitors and PDAs.



This latest Gen 6 solution will incorporate Orbotech's new approach of total yield management, in which results data from the AOI system is transformed into meaningful yield information by the integrated EYES-2020 software to assist in continuous manufacturing process improvement.



Commenting on the order, a senior executive at Quanta Display, Inc., mentioned, 'We have been working with Orbotech systems in our two existing fabs and we are very happy to continue this relationship. We expect that this advanced AOI solution will greatly contribute to our success in the market of LCD-TVs.'



'Quanta Display, Inc. is a long-time customer and the first to implement our in-line inspection concept for improved efficiency in their manufacturing process. This order for our next generation solutions demonstrates their trust and confidence in our technology and local support to enable them to achieve a short ramp-up phase and fast transition to mass production with high productivity and yields', said Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, Vice President of Orbotech's Display Asia Pacific Division. 'In addition, we are honored that QDI has signed an agreement with us to participate in the joint research and development of a new capability that will assist in the further automation of the LCD production process. We expect this will greatly contribute to reduced manufacturing costs and enhanced operational efficiency as glass sizes continue to grow.'