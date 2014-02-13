© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

IEC Electronics adds to executive management

EMS-provider, IEC Electronics, has appointed Brett Mancini as a corporate officer and VP of Business Development and Engineering Services, and Michael T. Williams as VP of Finance.

Mr. Mancini will report directly to W. Barry Gilbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Williams will report to Vincent Leo, Chief Financial Officer.



W. Barry Gilbert commented, “Brett’s promotion to Vice President of Business Development and Engineering Services is richly deserved and is in recognition of his contribution to the Company. It reflects our confidence in his ability to strengthen IEC for future success. Likewise, we believe Mike’s solid track record and diversity of skills will be a strong addition to the Company’s finance department. I am excited about the momentum Brett and Mike bring to our leadership team and look forward to taking full advantage of the depth of their combined experience.”



Mr. Mancini joined IEC in 2008 as Director of Customer Management and was promoted in 2010 to Vice President of Sales and Customer Management. He has spent his commercial career in the contract manufacturing industry, previously holding management positions with Solectron Corporation, which was subsequently acquired by Flextronics International Ltd., and with Plexus Corp.



Mr. Williams previously served in a number operations and finance roles during his career at Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. Before that, Mike was a financial analyst with Harris Corporation. He began his career as a CPA with KPMG Peat Marwick.