© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Escatec appoints new head of global R&D team

Escatec has appointed Michael Walser as the new head of the company’s Global R&D team based in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

Michael Walser has worked in electronics design, development and manufacturing for over 17 years. He joins the company from GE Energy where he was Technical Leader for IEC Meters for four years. Prior to that he worked for Escatec as the R&D Manager in its Malaysian operation for nearly five years where he built the R&D team from five engineers to twenty and increased annual R&D revenues by 500% during four years.



“We are delighted that Michael is re-joining Escatec,” said Markus Walther, Escatec’s CEO. “He played an important role in the development of our focus on R&D as being the key driver in Escatec’s growth strategy. His experience and knowledge will help us accelerate our plans to make Escatec one of the leading contract R&D operations in Europe.”