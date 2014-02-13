© mablelo dreamstime.com

CML Targets Emerging Markets - 1st Up Indonesia

After systematically reviewing the country’s fundamentals and market data, the company couldn't find a reason for not being there. Ergo, CML is going to Indonesia.

Theo Langer VP Sales Asia and Global Sales Coordinator pointed out: “Economists forecast Indonesia to catapult itself from today 16th largest economy to potentially rank number 7 in the year 2030, overtaking Germany and United Kingdom. I am watching the automotive market there. Within 6-7 years Indonesia will emerge as the largest automotive market in ASEAN.”



Mr. Langer continues: “Indonesia is truly an emerging market, with growing domestic demand. Its export ratio decreased over the last 10 years - another indicator that domestic economic growth points generally in the direction of stability. Despite a new landmark election in April 2014 and surging imports creating large current account deficits, we are confident that in the long run Indonesia is a force to reckon with.”



The fabless PCB provider just opened an office in Indonesia. CML’s local sales manager Mr. Balli knows the market and will pro-actively help keep CML on its expansion course.



Theo Langer ended with an outlook: “CML put the money where the mouth is. Indonesia is the first emerging market in 2014. We have further targets on our strategic growth map. Stay tuned. There will be more news on these developments”.