Arrow opens new UK office

Arrow Electronics has opened its ninth regional office in the UK and Ireland. Located in Leicester, the Midlands Regional Business Centre (RBC) will provide locally focussed, personalised support for small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the heart of England.

The new Midlands facility supplements a growing network of Arrow regional offices throughout the British Isles. Each one is a self-contained business, staffed by dedicated account managers and support personnel who ensure that SME customers have access to Arrow's full range of product, technical, commercial and supply chain solutions.



In addition to a linecard of products from over 180 suppliers, 'big company' benefits include early notifications of forthcoming product obsolescence, technical design-in and manufacturing support, implementation of credit terms, inventory management, holding of buffer stock, expert advice on lead-free manufacture and impartial product comparisons.



"The success of the regional office programme has proved that small-to-medium sized enterprises can form highly beneficial partnerships with a global distributor like Arrow," said regional business director, Simon Groat.



Sally Neath, regional business manager for the Midlands, is responsible for the day-to-day running of the new office, which currently employs five people. She commented, "Our discussions with existing and potential customers clearly show that SMEs require dedicated, regionally focussed support and representation. We provide exactly that, along with all the value-added benefits that only a global organisation like Arrow can bring."



In addition to Leicester, Arrow regional offices can now be found in Bedford, Bristol, Crawley, Dublin, Glasgow (Bellshill), Harlow, Manchester and Reading, with more openings planned in the coming months.



On the picture: Sally Neath, Arrow Electronics' midlands regional business manager (seated, right) and her team, with Chris McAneny, marketing director, Arrow Northern Europe (centre) and (second from left) David Spragg, technical marketing director, Arrow UK.