Brazilian army selects Thales intercom systems vehicles

The Brazilian Army has awarded Thales contracts for the delivery of Sotas communication systems for various vehicle programmes, such as the new Guarani vehicle, the Cascavel, the M113 and the Urutu refurbishment programmes.

The systems will be delivered in June 2014. A transfer of maintenance to the end-user is part of the contract.



Sotas is the centre of all voice and data communications in the Guarani, integrating various sensors, data terminals and radios. The Guarani programme has a potential of more than 2,000 vehicles.



“With the lion’s share of the region’s defence spending, Brazil is building one of the most advanced military apparatus in the world and their renewed confidence in Thales is proof that whenever critical Defence decisions are made, we are the partner of choice. Sotas is one of the most advanced communication solutions for the digitisation of the battlespace and will enable Brazilian Forces to dramatically increase situational awareness at all levels of the command structure,” said Hervé Derrey, Vice-President of Thales’s Radio Communication Products Business.