Soitec bulids new wafer fab

Soitec is according to EETimes about to build a new 300-mm wafer fab in France.

Soitec will by investing some 350 MEUR increase its production capacity partly in a new wafer fab and partly at its existing plant in Grenoble.



"Our strategic positioning and technology enables this sustainable growth trajectory for our business. We are deploying the necessary financial means to fund this growth and seize new market opportunities for our products," Soitec CEO André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé said in a statement.



The new fab should according to EETimes be operational by 2008.