DVR ramps production with new machinery

UK-based EMS provider DVR, recently ramped up its manufacturing capacity with the addition of two new Mydata MY200DX-14 pick-and-place machines.

The two new machines will operate in combination as a synergy line at the company's site in Essex. While the investment in the two new Mydata MY200-series machines has been significant for DVR, the company is expecting big rewards to be reaped for both the company and its customers.



The two new machines are specifically designed to make both the Surface Mount Placement process faster and more accurate, as well as a Selective Soldering Machine which, when working together, will double the company’s SMT manufacturing capacity to a maximum throughput of 80'000 components per hour.



DVR Managing Director, David Hellings, said “We have invested over GBP 500,000 in order to purchase the two MYDATA MY200-series machines, but feel that it is an important step in order to remain at the forefront of our industry and stay competitive in the changing global marketplace. It is so exciting to be the first company in the world to make this leap and we are hoping to win significant volume-driven business from it.”