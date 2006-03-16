Note announce new board member

Shareholders who together represent a good 30 per cent of the votes for all shares in EMS-provider Note AB have reported that at the AGM they intend to elect the board professional Curt Lönnström onto the board.

In accordance with the decision made at the AGM on 3 May 2005 the following proposal has been drawn up by NOTE's election committee:



• Re-election of the board members Sten Dybeck, Ulf Mikaelsson and Lennart Svensson

• New election of Arne Forslund, CEO of NOTE AB, and Curt Lönnström

• It is proposed that Sten Dybeck be elected chairman of the board



Curt Lönnström, born 1943, is active as a board member for the listed companies Poolia AB, Uniflex and Hagströmer & Qviberg AB, and for a number of unlisted companies, including the venture-capital company Innoventus Projekt AB and the property company Catena AB. From 1994 to 2000 Curt Lönnström was the President and CEO of Beijer Alma AB.