Incap in line with previous guidance

Based on preliminary calculations, the full-year revenue 2013 of Incap Group is estimated to be approximately EUR 36.8 million in line with the financial guidance given for 2013 on 31 October 2013.

Due to the non-recurring items, which will be recognised in the profit and loss statement for 2013, the Group's operating profit/loss is preliminarily estimated to be approximately EUR -5.8 million. The respective non-recurring expenses amount to approximately EUR 2.7 million and cover write-offs of inventory and credit losses as well as provisions for rental costs and salaries for terminated job contracts.



Fredrik Berghel, CEO of Incap Group: "We are obviously not pleased to recognise the non-recurring items, which are affecting our profit for last year. These items have a historic background and cannot be changed at this point. We have in October-January implemented successfully our turnaround program, which has laid a solid base for profitable operations. We expect the full effects of realised actions to become visible during the second half of the year."



Incap estimated in its interim report for January-September on 31 October that the Group's revenue in 2013 will be approximately EUR 36 million and the full-year operating result will be negative. The operating profit/loss for January-September 2013 amounted to EUR -2.2 million.