Contax expands Speedline support

From March 2006 Speedline is reinforcing its commitment to the UK marketplace by assigning Bob Pitchford and Bruce Seaton - to assist Contax in all areas of technical sales support.

Contax is the exclusive Speedline distributor for the UK, Benelux and Ireland and first point of contact for customers. As such, it is responsible for marketing and supporting the Electrovert, MPM Camalot and Accel product ranges.

