EUR billion patent claim against Apple

German IPCom has filed a patent lawsuit against Apple with the Mannheim Regional Court and calls for more than EUR 1.57 billion in damages.

In just a couple of days – February 11, 2014 – the District Court of Mannheim will open proceedings for two patent infringement claims. The patents – which are owned by IPCom GmbH & Co KG (a patent licensing company based outside of Munich) – cover how handsets access the networks of the various mobile telecommunications providers.



The lawsuits are directed against the American parent company of Apple, along with two European subsidiaries (headquartered in Ireland and Germany respectively).



IPCom is asking for approximately EUR 1.57 billion, plus interest for the patent infringement related to European Patent EP 1841268.