Videoton on a four year growth streak

Videoton industrial group increased its consolidated turnover by 12% in 2013, which translates to more than HUF 110 billion (EUR 355 million).

The company recorded growth within especially the Industrial and Automotive segments, however, each market segment contributed to the successful year. Progress has also been achieved within other of Videoton activities, such as plastic injection moulding, stamping, machining, tooling and surface treatment.



The operation of the industrial group is supported by its nearly HUF 80 billion (EUR 258 million) shareholder’s equity. The working capital grew by 6% compared to the previous year.



Last year the company spent HuF 3 billion (EUR 9,7 million) on technological investments. The headcount of the group increased by 5% (roughly 400 employees) by the end of December bringing up the total to 8’200 employees.



Videoton’s future progress depends on human resources as well; therefore the development in this field has a high priority in 2014. This is the fourth year in a row that the company is reporting growth, whatever they’re doing, they’re doing it right.



(EUR 1 = HuF 308.918 Oanda.com 2014-02-13)