Note stayed in black in 2013

Swedish EMS-provider Note managed to keep it self on the plus side during 2013. The company recorded a operating profit of SEK 9 million (26 million in 2012)

Sales drop almost 12% from SEK 1'029 million in 2012 to 907 million during 2013. Operating profit also experienced a drop, from SEK 26 million in 2012, down to 9 million for 2013.



The forth quarter – October to December 2013 – brought about great improvements, pointing in a positive direction going forward. Sales increased from to SEK 255 million, compared to 240 for the same period last year. Operating profit climbed it's way up from a 5.4 million loss to a profit of 9.7 million.



According to the company its domestic market in Sweden has continued to show signs of weakness. Both Finland and Norway however, has been more stable. One of the reasons for the overall decline in sales is the uncertainty in Europe, which has led to customers delaying orders. A larger decline project-related customers in Sweden and England was also recorded, while at the same time gaining several new clients. Which is one of the reasons the fourth quarter swung upwards.



(SEK 1 = roughly EUR 0.11)