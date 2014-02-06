© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Orbit One scoops up talent from Jabil

Swedish EMS-provider, Orbit One's unit in Prabuty – south of Gdansk – is starting the year with a few changes, and some new talent.

Grzegorz Kohls, CEO of Orbit One Poland, explains that the company expects to double its revenue during 2014. And to meet the increased production and fast growth, the company has recruited Anna Nizialek as the company's new production manager.



Prior to joining Orbit One, Anna Nizialek has held leader roles in electronic companies such as Philips and Jabil. She is a qualified engineer and also holds a certificate of Internal Audit for ISO 9000/2000 and ISO 14000 and Lean Production. And LEAN Production is one of the areas Anna Nizialek will focus on and implement into production within the next year.