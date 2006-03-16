Electronics Production | March 16, 2006
Arrow to offer PSUs within power supplies
New services for customers in UK and Ireland can provide customer-specific PSUs in as little as two weeks.
Arrow Electronics has launched a suite of power supply customisation and configuration services that range from the modification of existing products to the delivery of fully customised supplies. Capabilities also include the configuration of modular power supply technologies, allowing Arrow to provide customer-specific solutions in as little as two weeks with no price premium.
The new services include PCB, sheet metal and cable assembly design and implementation, installation of products such as fans, heatsinks, LEDs, switches and relays, product testing and documentation, project management, and technical support. Modular power supply configuration services provide customers with a fully outsourced solution to rapidly building application-specific solutions with a wide variety of power ratings, input voltages, output options and on-board functionality.
In-house design engineers based at Arrow's Power Products Center in Phoenix, Arizona will perform the new customisation and configuration services. This ESD-controlled, ISO9002-certified facility, which is the largest of its kind in North America, has been operating for over thirty years and is safety certified by UL, VDE, CSA and TUV.
Discussing the launch of the new services, Steve Sessions, Arrow's PSU marketing manager for the UK and Ireland, states: “Even with a linecard of products as broad as Arrow's, we recognise that there are many power applications where a non-standard solution is required. By providing customisation and configuration services to customers in the UK and Ireland for the first time, we can rapidly and cost-effectively address these requirements using proven in-house facilities and expertise.”
He adds: “In the case of the configuration of modular power supplies, including those from manufacturers such as Astec and Power-One, we are now in a position to deliver application-specific power supplies in as little as two weeks, without any price premium over equivalent standard products.”
