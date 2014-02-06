© akeeris-dreamstime.com

Agfa's new dealer structure for its North American business

Agfa’s Specialty Products’ has new dealer structure for its North American printed circuit board consumables business

Under the new structure, Agfa’s customers will be served by three dealers: Matrix Electronics Limited (Santa Ana, CA / Mississauga, Canada), Allen Woods & Associates (Arlington Heights, IL) and East Coast Electronic Material Supply LLC (Manchester, NH). Each of these partners will cover a designated part of the North American continent.



“With this new dealer structure we reconfirm our commitment as a global manufacturer to the PCB industry”, says Marc Van Damme, Vice President Sales and Marketing of the Agfa Specialty Products business group. “We will continue to improve our product range and work closely with our distributors in order to provide customers the best solution for their long-term product and support needs.”



Kieran Healy, President of Matrix Electronics Limited adds, “PCB fabricators require a number of products and support offerings to meet today’s technical challenges, and having Agfa as our partner gives us confidence that our customers will be able to address their Imaging needs with one of the world’s highest quality films.”



David Daul, Allen Woods and Associates further comments, “We have been proud to be a partner with Agfa for a number of years and look forward to many more. Not only are they the leader in Silver Halide Film, they are investing in the new Ink Jet Technologies of the future. With Agfa’s help, our customers will be able to build even more demanding products for the future.”



John Robinson, President of ECEMS LLC concludes, “When we first started discussing the opportunity to represent Agfa, we were not only impressed at how they understood the North America marketplace and how they fit in it, but more importantly how they will position themselves for tomorrow. Being a leader in the Silver Halide Film market is not where it ends. Agfa’s focus on Ink Jet Technology, Legend, Primary and Secondary Imaging, proved to us that they are committed to being a major player in our industry into the future.”