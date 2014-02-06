© akeeris-dreamstime.com PCB | February 06, 2014
Agfa's new dealer structure for its North American business
Agfa’s Specialty Products’ has new dealer structure for its North American printed circuit board consumables business
Under the new structure, Agfa’s customers will be served by three dealers: Matrix Electronics Limited (Santa Ana, CA / Mississauga, Canada), Allen Woods & Associates (Arlington Heights, IL) and East Coast Electronic Material Supply LLC (Manchester, NH). Each of these partners will cover a designated part of the North American continent.
“With this new dealer structure we reconfirm our commitment as a global manufacturer to the PCB industry”, says Marc Van Damme, Vice President Sales and Marketing of the Agfa Specialty Products business group. “We will continue to improve our product range and work closely with our distributors in order to provide customers the best solution for their long-term product and support needs.”
Kieran Healy, President of Matrix Electronics Limited adds, “PCB fabricators require a number of products and support offerings to meet today’s technical challenges, and having Agfa as our partner gives us confidence that our customers will be able to address their Imaging needs with one of the world’s highest quality films.”
David Daul, Allen Woods and Associates further comments, “We have been proud to be a partner with Agfa for a number of years and look forward to many more. Not only are they the leader in Silver Halide Film, they are investing in the new Ink Jet Technologies of the future. With Agfa’s help, our customers will be able to build even more demanding products for the future.”
John Robinson, President of ECEMS LLC concludes, “When we first started discussing the opportunity to represent Agfa, we were not only impressed at how they understood the North America marketplace and how they fit in it, but more importantly how they will position themselves for tomorrow. Being a leader in the Silver Halide Film market is not where it ends. Agfa’s focus on Ink Jet Technology, Legend, Primary and Secondary Imaging, proved to us that they are committed to being a major player in our industry into the future.”
“With this new dealer structure we reconfirm our commitment as a global manufacturer to the PCB industry”, says Marc Van Damme, Vice President Sales and Marketing of the Agfa Specialty Products business group. “We will continue to improve our product range and work closely with our distributors in order to provide customers the best solution for their long-term product and support needs.”
Kieran Healy, President of Matrix Electronics Limited adds, “PCB fabricators require a number of products and support offerings to meet today’s technical challenges, and having Agfa as our partner gives us confidence that our customers will be able to address their Imaging needs with one of the world’s highest quality films.”
David Daul, Allen Woods and Associates further comments, “We have been proud to be a partner with Agfa for a number of years and look forward to many more. Not only are they the leader in Silver Halide Film, they are investing in the new Ink Jet Technologies of the future. With Agfa’s help, our customers will be able to build even more demanding products for the future.”
John Robinson, President of ECEMS LLC concludes, “When we first started discussing the opportunity to represent Agfa, we were not only impressed at how they understood the North America marketplace and how they fit in it, but more importantly how they will position themselves for tomorrow. Being a leader in the Silver Halide Film market is not where it ends. Agfa’s focus on Ink Jet Technology, Legend, Primary and Secondary Imaging, proved to us that they are committed to being a major player in our industry into the future.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments