© monkey-business-images-dreamstime.com

Fire ruins Czech Foxconn warehouse?

A fire in a warehouse in Pardubice, Czech Republic – which is used by EMS-giant Foxconn – has caused damages amounting to several million CZK.

The fire broke out in a large warehouse in which computer cases were stored. However, the fire was brought under control after a short time, according to local media reports. Initial estimates by local police claim that damages will amount to millions.



Information that the affected hall is rented by Foxconn was rejected by the company.



The police is still investigating the cause of the fire.