© blotty-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 05, 2014
Europe needs to catch the bug
The first half of 2013 might have been slow; but once out of the starting blocks, Texcel was gunning to finish strong.
UK-based EMS-provider Texcel Technologies just finished its financial year as of the 31th January, and according to Commercial Director, Peter Shawyer, it was an interesting year for the company.
The first half of the year was mainly slow growth driven by the existing customer base, with the last quarter seeing an explosion of demand driven by existing customers and new customers.
“Do you remember Arnold Palmer saying, 'The more I practice, the luckier I get,' well it was a bit like that for Texcel, we have invested in equipment and improved services focusing upon delivering consistent excellent customer service, and this has resulted in us getting 'luckier',” said Peter Shawyer.
Over the year, Texcel attracted eight new customers – which is almost a record for the company – two of which have immediately become high value, and another three are on their way.
“From a numbers stand point our sales invoicing grow by just over 5%, and our order bookings grow by over 21%. Texcel will continue to invest in equipment and expand our manufacturing facilities during 2014, but we are also focusing upon some of the softer areas of staff training, internal marketing, and customer touch points of the business,” Peter Shawyer explained.
Mr. Shawyer credits the company's success to the team-mentality that resides at Texcel; “We are a team at Texcel and as a team we are single-minded and determined to support our customers beyond their expectations, and this will support the growth of the business. “
Next year Texcel is looking to see invoicing up 20% and booking is expected to increase by a further 18%.
“I see most of the UK manufacturing sector is very positive, we just need Europe to catch the bug and start growing,” Peter Shawyer concludes.
The first half of the year was mainly slow growth driven by the existing customer base, with the last quarter seeing an explosion of demand driven by existing customers and new customers.
“Do you remember Arnold Palmer saying, 'The more I practice, the luckier I get,' well it was a bit like that for Texcel, we have invested in equipment and improved services focusing upon delivering consistent excellent customer service, and this has resulted in us getting 'luckier',” said Peter Shawyer.
Over the year, Texcel attracted eight new customers – which is almost a record for the company – two of which have immediately become high value, and another three are on their way.
“From a numbers stand point our sales invoicing grow by just over 5%, and our order bookings grow by over 21%. Texcel will continue to invest in equipment and expand our manufacturing facilities during 2014, but we are also focusing upon some of the softer areas of staff training, internal marketing, and customer touch points of the business,” Peter Shawyer explained.
Mr. Shawyer credits the company's success to the team-mentality that resides at Texcel; “We are a team at Texcel and as a team we are single-minded and determined to support our customers beyond their expectations, and this will support the growth of the business. “
Next year Texcel is looking to see invoicing up 20% and booking is expected to increase by a further 18%.
“I see most of the UK manufacturing sector is very positive, we just need Europe to catch the bug and start growing,” Peter Shawyer concludes.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments