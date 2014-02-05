© blotty-dreamstime.com

Europe needs to catch the bug

The first half of 2013 might have been slow; but once out of the starting blocks, Texcel was gunning to finish strong.

UK-based EMS-provider Texcel Technologies just finished its financial year as of the 31th January, and according to Commercial Director, Peter Shawyer, it was an interesting year for the company.



The first half of the year was mainly slow growth driven by the existing customer base, with the last quarter seeing an explosion of demand driven by existing customers and new customers.



“Do you remember Arnold Palmer saying, 'The more I practice, the luckier I get,' well it was a bit like that for Texcel, we have invested in equipment and improved services focusing upon delivering consistent excellent customer service, and this has resulted in us getting 'luckier',” said Peter Shawyer.



Over the year, Texcel attracted eight new customers – which is almost a record for the company – two of which have immediately become high value, and another three are on their way.



“From a numbers stand point our sales invoicing grow by just over 5%, and our order bookings grow by over 21%. Texcel will continue to invest in equipment and expand our manufacturing facilities during 2014, but we are also focusing upon some of the softer areas of staff training, internal marketing, and customer touch points of the business,” Peter Shawyer explained.



Mr. Shawyer credits the company's success to the team-mentality that resides at Texcel; “We are a team at Texcel and as a team we are single-minded and determined to support our customers beyond their expectations, and this will support the growth of the business. “



Next year Texcel is looking to see invoicing up 20% and booking is expected to increase by a further 18%.



“I see most of the UK manufacturing sector is very positive, we just need Europe to catch the bug and start growing,” Peter Shawyer concludes.