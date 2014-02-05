© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Tom Arseneault named COO of BAE Systems

BAE Systems has appointed Tom Arseneault as chief operating officer (COO) of BAE Systems, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc.

In this role, Arseneault will serve as deputy to President and CEO Jerry DeMuro and will continue to be a member of the Group Executive Committee.



“Tom brings a wealth of experience and insight to his expanded position and I look forward to partnering with him to optimize program and business performance across our company,” said DeMuro. “As COO, Tom will be key to accomplishing our global development strategy and expanding our business internationally.”



Arseneault has worked for BAE Systems for more than a decade, having led the company’s Electronic Systems sector and more recently serving as executive vice president of the Product Sectors, overseeing both the Electronic Systems and Land & Armaments businesses.



Concurrently, after more than 27 years in the defense industry, Dave Herr, executive vice president of the Service Sectors, is retiring.