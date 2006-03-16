New "one-per-child" PC to be launched

(Updated version)China is about to release a poor-man's-pc this summer as an answer to the MIT's and the UN's initiative "One Laptop per Child".

The United Nations' and MIT half a year ago released its one-hundred-dollar computer for the children in poor countries. The message was "One Laptop per Child". In June the Chinese company Menglang will release its 1500-yuan computer Longmeng. It is a bit more than the 100 dollars for the MIT computer but the Longmeng has a DVD player and the Chinese Godson II processor of 1GHz. The new computer will have the weight of half a kilogram and Menglang hopes to lower the price to 1000 yuan before the end of the year.