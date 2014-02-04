© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Thales Alenia Space to lay off 300 in France

Thales Alenia Space is planning to reduce its French workforce with about 7% – roughly 300 employees – out of its 4'300 staff in the country.

The French-Italian joint venture is aiming to cut back on costs, and part of doing so will be layoffs. However, the number of layoffs could both increase or decrease, depending on if the company reaches its sales target this year, according to a Reuters report.



According to a company spokeswoman, the job cuts would be met via voluntary redundancies, the report continues.



The company is aiming cut cost by 20% by mid 2015, an initiative that will affect units in other countries as well, the report concludes.