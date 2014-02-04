© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com

Bosch to invest in Indian locations

The Bosch Group is further expanding its business in India. This year, the company intends to invest some EUR 160 million in extending its locations in the country.

The investments will focus on extending existing manufacturing sites and research and development facilities. Which was announced at the official opening of the new Bosch research center in Bangalore. “India will continue to play a key role for the Bosch Group, even if the next few years will present a few challenges given the recent drop in automotive sales in the country,” said Peter Tyroller, the Bosch management board member responsible for Asia Pacific.



The Research and Technology Center (RTC) Bangalore will focus on the development of connected technologies for the internet of things and services. Other focal points will be methods and tools for the efficient design of software-intensive systems, as well as image processing. The research center is part of the Bosch Group’s second largest development site, employing 10'500 researchers and engineers.



Expansion of Indian manufacturing facilities



Over the past two years, the Bosch Group has increased its presence in India. In 2013, its subsidiary Bosch Rexroth opened a new plant in Ahmedabad. And, Bosch has expanded its manufacturing facility for automotive parts in Chennai. Chennai is also the site of a new Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte plant, currently under construction.