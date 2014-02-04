© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 04, 2014
Bosch to invest in Indian locations
The Bosch Group is further expanding its business in India. This year, the company intends to invest some EUR 160 million in extending its locations in the country.
The investments will focus on extending existing manufacturing sites and research and development facilities. Which was announced at the official opening of the new Bosch research center in Bangalore. “India will continue to play a key role for the Bosch Group, even if the next few years will present a few challenges given the recent drop in automotive sales in the country,” said Peter Tyroller, the Bosch management board member responsible for Asia Pacific.
The Research and Technology Center (RTC) Bangalore will focus on the development of connected technologies for the internet of things and services. Other focal points will be methods and tools for the efficient design of software-intensive systems, as well as image processing. The research center is part of the Bosch Group’s second largest development site, employing 10'500 researchers and engineers.
Expansion of Indian manufacturing facilities
Over the past two years, the Bosch Group has increased its presence in India. In 2013, its subsidiary Bosch Rexroth opened a new plant in Ahmedabad. And, Bosch has expanded its manufacturing facility for automotive parts in Chennai. Chennai is also the site of a new Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte plant, currently under construction.
The Research and Technology Center (RTC) Bangalore will focus on the development of connected technologies for the internet of things and services. Other focal points will be methods and tools for the efficient design of software-intensive systems, as well as image processing. The research center is part of the Bosch Group’s second largest development site, employing 10'500 researchers and engineers.
Expansion of Indian manufacturing facilities
Over the past two years, the Bosch Group has increased its presence in India. In 2013, its subsidiary Bosch Rexroth opened a new plant in Ahmedabad. And, Bosch has expanded its manufacturing facility for automotive parts in Chennai. Chennai is also the site of a new Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte plant, currently under construction.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments