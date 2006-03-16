Pelikon increases capacity

Cambridge Consultants spin-out Pelikon has increased its manufacturing capacity by 50 percent to be able to meet the demand from new markets and new orders.

Flexible electroluminescent displays start-up Pelikon Ltd has now invested an additional amount of £500,000 to its already invested £5 million in its manufacturing facility. The new investments have been made on a new line at its facility.



“This investment will enable us to fulfil the demand we are creating through introducing our proven pSEL technology into new applications and geographies”, Managing Director Mike Powell told EETimes.