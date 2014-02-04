© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

MEK feels thriving demand for AOI

2013 proved to be one of Mek's most successful years on record and the forecast for 2014 is that the trend will continue.

Sales since the introduction of FDAz have increased by over 50%. CEO of Mek, Henk Biemans reported, “Mek’s PowerSpector Series with FDAz inspection head introduced a new level of performance for AOI and created new standards for speed, accuracy and inspection strategy. The series was first unveiled at SMT Nuremberg in April and now we’re seeing the results of the new product introduction throughout our sales and services organisation.”



The last quarter of the year proved to be the real success story. The performance and value of the FDAz platform generated a major boost in shipping quantities in Q4. Productronica in Munich resulted in a record number of leads and spontaneous orders being taken at the show.



“We are committed to continuing to serve customers that need AOI solutions, and we will continue to invest in developing our platforms”, added Henk Biemans. “It is our goal to help our customers to increase their yield by realizing highest inspection depths whilst reducing Cost of Ownership”.