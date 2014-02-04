© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Axiom continues its investments

UK based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, continues to expand its customer base and product portfolio within the high reliability defence and aerospace market.

The latest addition to its technology roadmap, the Asymtek Jet Dispensing Platform ensures process repeatability and control by means of closed loop dispense and flexible pre-heat for both the nozzle and the board. Precision jet dispensing of epoxy based adhesives as either capillary flow underfill or edge bonding, has ensured that critical components are effectively ruggedized against product shock and vibration conditions.



This investment, coupled with its recent acquisition of Automated Selective Soldering System, the company feels its in a strong position to meet market demands.



Mike Jones, Head of Engineering and Quality, at Axiom commented: “It is vitally important that we continue to invest in people and technology that strengthens Axiom’s ability to support customers operating in high reliability and increasingly complex environments. I believe our technology and capabilities places us in a unique position to benefit from industry demands and further cements our position as one of the UK’s leading manufacturing technology providers.



The latest investments provide us with the enhanced capability and infrastructure that enables Axiom to stay ahead of our customers’ technology roadmaps and deliver the world class performance that they have come to expect of us”.