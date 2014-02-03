© Eurocircuits

Eurocircuits appoints new UK Sales Manager

Following the retirement of Patrick Martin, Eurocircuits NV, has appointed Steve Jones as the new UK and Ireland Sales Manager, effective from 1 February 2014.

Steve has a background in electronic design, assembly and testing, and brings a new set of skills to Eurocircuits designer support package.



“We are delighted to welcome Steve to Eurocircuits”, commented Dirk Stans, Eurocircuits Managing Partner – Sales and marketing. “His background in PCB assembly and testing brings a fresh perspective to our prototype and small batch PCB services. Designers have responded very positively to our current range of design process integration tools. Our data verification tools, PCB Visualizer and PCB Checker, provide guidance and support on Design for Manufacture (DFM). New tools, to be announced shortly, will provide guidance on Design for Assembly and Design for Test (DFT). Steve’s special expertise will help our UK users get the maximum benefit from these developments.”



Steve Jones adds: “Eurocircuits are bringing an exciting range of new products to the market, adding extra value to their PCB services. I look forward to helping PCB designers in the UK and Ireland exploit them to the full”.