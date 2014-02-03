© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

CiS Electronic buys machinery of Eifelwerk-Polska

German EMS provider CiS Electronic has acquired equipment and machinery of Eifelwerk-Polska used for the cable assembly.

The CiS group headquartered in Krefeld and production sites in the Czech Republic has acquired further extensive machinery rom the insolvent Eifelwerk group. CiS bought the entire inventory - including all full-automatic machines, machines, tools, test equipment, as well as accessories and supplies of Eifelwer Polska Sp z.o.o., headquarted in Nowa Ruda.



Already in the spring of 2013, CiS acquired several production machines and testing equipment from insolvent (former) Eifelwerk daughter Elbaudo GmbH (based outside Dresden).



"With this acquisition, the CiS - Group was able to concentrate the machinery of two former competitors in their Czech production unit CiS Systems s.r.o. CiS has now - close to the German border - one of the most comprehensive machine parks in Europe", said Peter M. Wollner, managing director of the CiS Group.