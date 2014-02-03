© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Dassault Aviation takes a step forward for the Future Combat Air System

A letter of intent has been signed by the French Defense Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and his British counterpart, which formalises the launch of joint feasibility studies in the field of unmanned combat air systems (UCAS).

This decision, which follows on from the Lancaster House Treaties (November 2010), and gives a new dimension to the joint studies already undertaken in this field: Dassault Aviation and BAE Systems, as leaders of the project, have worked, together with their partners Safran, Rolls-Royce, Thales and Selex, to ensure the success of this R&T programme.



This decision also bolsters the national investments made in recent years, notably in the nEUROn combat UAV demonstrator.



For Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, “this launch by the French and British authorities is contributing to the development of the combat air systems sector and is paving the way for the future in this strategic field.”



In France, this work will help maintain technological expertise in defence aeronautics at a world-class level. It will eventually benefit the entire industrial fabric, including SMEs.