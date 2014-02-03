© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Elemaster Group expands in Germany

Elemaster Group will open a new sales office in Konstanz – Germany. The new office will be located in the Technological Park of Radolfzell in the Konstanz area and close to the Swiss and Austrian Borders.

The main objective of this investment is to better serve the existing customers and support the further expansion in the important German speaking markets.



“We are where you are” is the message of the group to its existing and potential customers, which develops its sales in key sectors, like Railways and Transportations, Medical and Healthcare, Industrial and Home automation, Avionic & Defence, Energy Storage and offers complete ODM and EMS services.