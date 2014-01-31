© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Microsoft finally ready to announce new CEO?

Microsoft has been without clear successor to Steve Ballmer for some time now. Several candidates have been mentioned, but now it seems like the company is close to making a decision.

Microsoft is rumoured to be approaching a final decision on who to replace Steve Ballmer as the company's new CEO. According to a Reuters report, the company is likely to appoint Satya Nadella as the new CEO of Microsoft, citing sources familiar with the matter.



Satya Nadella of Hyderabad, India, leads the company's cloud-computing initiatives. He is a 22-year Microsoft veteran having held leading roles in the Office- and Bing teams, the report continues.