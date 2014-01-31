© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Contec names new COO

Contec Holdings has appointed of Jyoti (JK) Kapoor as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Kapoor will assume this role effective immediately.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Kapoor join the Contec team” said Hari Pillai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Contec. “Mr. Kapoor’s outstanding operations experience gained over multiple international and U.S. assignments with leading edge technology companies, combined with his proven track record of scaling organizations in growth environments is perfectly matched to Contec’s needs as we embark on a period of rapid expansion and growth.”



Prior to joining Contec, Mr. Kapoor served as Global Vice President of Operations at ABB where he led photovoltaic inverter manufacturing operations. Prior to that, Mr. Kapoor served in a number of Operations Management roles at Sanmina-SCI and Iomega.