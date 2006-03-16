Arrow receives Harwin award

Harwin has presented Arrow with a special award in recognition of the commitment it demonstrated to growing North European business for the connector manufacturer in 2005.

Harwin's 'Outstanding Commitment' award is based on a number of areas including sales growth, cooperative marketing, training and design-in support. A key factor in Arrow's selection for the special award was the company's proactive approach to growing Harwin's business in the region.

Arrow handles the full range of Harwin products including industry standard interconnects, high-reliability solutions and application-specific connectors. In 2005 the franchise was extended to cover the Nordic region and the Baltic States.



Accepting the award on behalf of Arrow, Chris McAneny, Arrow's marketing director, northern Europe, said: "Interconnect is a fundamentally critical aspect of Arrow's product offering, and this award reflects our ability to identity and meet a wide variety of application requirements for customers throughout Northern Europe."



Headley Fletcher, Harwin's European distribution manager, adds: "This award recognises Arrow's ability to combine technical support with excellent levels of customer service and a highly proactive approach to business growth."



Photo caption:

Gitte Iverson, marketing manager, connectors and Emech, Arrow Nordic (centre) holds the Harwin Award. With her are Headley Fletcher, Harwin European distribution manager (left), Jeanette Eichen, product marketing specialist, connectors and Emech, Arrow Nordic, and Andrew McQuilken, Harwin sales and marketing director (right).