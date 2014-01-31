© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Texcel updates its design for test solution

Texcel has purchased the latest version of Test Expert (formerly Fabmaster) from Siemens as their (DFT) Design For Test solution.

“This remarkable single package can take over 65 design formats and convert them quickly and accurately for our SM Pick & Place, AOI and Flying Probe machines. Such a fully integrated solution allows Texcel to go from design, to test and inspection in a short time, with full documentation generation and exception reporting. We reckon that makes Texcel fast, accurate and on target,” the company writes in a press release.