© photodynamx dreamstime.com

LPKF expands management team

The fast-paced expansion of Garbsen-based laser specialist LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is continuing unabated. With over 750 employees around the world, LPKF has now expanded its management teams at its Fürth (Germany) and Naklo (Slovenia) production locations.

The Slovenian subsidiary LPKF Laser & Elektronics d.o.o. in Naklo has been contributing to the profitable growth of the Group for years. Manufacturing and distribution of systems for making PCB prototypes and development of laser sources and LPKF laser systems are the main tasks of the Naklo-based subsidiary.



LPKF has acquired the non-controlling interest in the Slovenia subsidiary and now holds 100% interest in all subsidiaries. The Slovenian subsidiary also appointed a second Director. Dr. Bostjan Podobnik will continue to be responsible for Technology and Development and will be supported by Wolfgang Zeike, responsible for the business part. Wolfgang Zeike has been living in Slovenia for a decade now and will be responsible for the Sales, Service and Finance departments.



Dr. Bostjan Podobnik (left) and Wolfgang Zeike (right) head the Slovenian subsidiary LPKF Laser & Elektronics d.o.o.



LPKF’s Laser Welding division has been reporting double-digit growth year after year. An increase in production floor space has now been followed by expansion of the management team for laser plastic welding. Armin Schalk joined the Laser Welding division of Laser & Electronics AG in Fuerth, Germany, at the beginning of the year, bringing in extensive experience in research and development as well as optimization of production processes. The 46-year-old with a degree in Physics and Engineering assumed leadership of Technology and Operations, while Frank Brunnecker continues to head Sales and Finance.



Through these reinforcements as well as the building extension planned for the spring to accommodate a new customer center in Fuerth, the course has been set for continued growth in 2014.