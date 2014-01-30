© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

Vicor strengthens European sales strategy

Firefly Technology to represent Vicor in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, complementing Vicor’s established European distributor network

Vicor Corporation announced the strategic expansion of its sales and support network in Northern Europe via a partnership with Firefly Technology. With this initiative Vicor is strengthening its investment and market reach in this high-value region, establishing and cultivating new customer relationships in close cooperation with its regional distributors.



Founded in 1996 and headquartered in the UK, Firefly Technology will represent Vicor in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, working in concert with Vicor’s distributors to identify sales opportunities and penetrate new markets. Firefly Technology brings to Vicor keen insight into the Northern European market, and provides its customers with invaluable technical guidance at every stage in the system development cycle, from concept to final design.



“Vicor’s strategic focus on growing our European market presence requires a robust ecosystem of sales representatives, distributors and Vicor power experts working together to help customers get the most value and performance out of their power system designs,” said Felice Caccavale, VP EMEA, Vicor. “Firefly Technology is well positioned to help us advance this goal, and gives us a clear advantage in the competitive Northern European market.”



“Firefly’s proven technical expertise and highly experienced staff are significant assets to the manufacturers we represent and the customers we serve,” said Tony James, Managing Director, Firefly Technology. “Our extensive customer network and portfolio of complementary solutions give Vicor the means to accelerate its European sales penetration and introduce new customers across the region to the most innovative power components on the market today.”