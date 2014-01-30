© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

Fujitsu consolidate mobile phone manufacturing

Fujitsu Limited plans to integrate Fujitsu Mobile-phones Products Limited with Fujitsu Peripherals Limited, the two Japan-based companies that currently handle manufacturing, quality assurance, and repair of smartphones and feature phones.

Mobile phone handset production is to be consolidated under Fujitsu Peripherals Limited, with a target date of April 1, 2014.



Fujitsu has made the decision to consolidate Fujitsu Mobile-phones Products, which has focused on producing mobile phone handsets, with Fujitsu Peripherals, a manufacturer of ubiquitous products such as tablets, PC peripherals, and smartphones.



With this consolidation, Fujitsu will integrate the manufacturing technology and know-how of the two companies to create a production organization that leverages what is best about Japan's manufacturing by pursuing rigorous automation in the form of robotics and advanced ICT usage, from design through manufacturing. Together with implementation of a more efficient approach to product development, Fujitsu aims to double productivity from current levels.



Fujitsu is taking an open approach to its entire mobile phone business, in which development is increasingly shared and more efficient. By integrating these factories and strengthening its mobile phone business, Fujitsu will reallocate staff from throughout its mobile phone business to new areas, such as enterprise solutions and automotive-related businesses to promote its FUJITSU Mobile Initiative which aims to meet the diverse mobility needs of customers and society.



Mobile phone handset repair operations will continue to be run from the current Yashiro and Nasu locations, in the interests of ensuring quick service over the coverage area.