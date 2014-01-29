© Evertiq

TEC Gothenburg – One day to kickoff

Just one day left before the big kickoff. For the first time, we will host The Evertiq Conference in Gothenburg.

We got some high expectations for the first TEC of the year. Not just because we're treading new ground, but also because of the packed program. We will – thanks to everyone on stage - offer seminars on the European EMS industry, how the component market is looking, the latest technology in electronics assembly, and much more.



Meet colleagues, competitors, suppliers and be a part in making TEC just as good as it can be.



Attending as a visitor is free of charge, but does require registration. To register as a visitor or to sneak-peek at the program and the exhibitor's list visit this [url u = http://evertiq.se/tec/1] link [/ url-u].



TEC Gothenburg 2014 is sponsored by Bejoken, National Instruments and Flextronics SBS.