© ermess dreamstime.com

Neoconix strengthens partnership Unimicron

Neoconix Incorporated has entered into an investment and supply agreement with longtime partner Unimicron Technology Corporation, one of the world's largest PCB manufacturers.

This investment strengthens Neoconix operations by providing dedicated production and engineering capacity within Unimicron's global footprint. Additionally, Unimicron becomes the majority shareholder in Neoconix.



"We are extremely excited to strengthen our association with longtime partner Unimicron, a multi-Billion Dollar enterprise and one of the world's largest PCB manufacturers", said Dr. Dinesh Kalakkad – President/COO of Neoconix. He went on to say "Neoconix gains substantial operating leverage with dedicated resources within Unimicron's global manufacturing operations as well as access to capital to drive further investment in technology development, marketing and sales. We believe the value proposition that the Neoconix low-profile, high speed connector technology offers is extremely compelling and helps to explain the significant increase in adoption and volumes within multiple markets such as Telecom, Mobile Consumer Electronics, Medical, Networking, Defense and Test.



"Unimicron has long been a partner to Neoconix as we have understood and appreciated the inherent value of PCBeamTM Technology", said Dr. Steve Chiang, President of PCB and FPC business, Unimicron Technology Corporation. "We have now doubled-down on our belief that Neoconix connector solutions are a transformative technology that will enable new classes of products that cannot be realized with current competitor solutions. We look forward to continued development and further growth in manufacturing of Neoconix low profile connectors."