BLT Circuit Services to distribute for Zestron in the UK

Zestron Europe has appointed BLT Circuit Services, based in Eye, Suffolk, as the preferred distributor for Zestron’s cleaning products covering the areas of England and Wales in the UK.

Ralph Hoeckle, Managing Director of Zestron commented: “As Global market leader in the development and manufacture of cleaning solutions we look forward to working with BLT to enhance the support Zestron already offers to the UK Electronics Manufacturing Industry and increase our presence in the UK Market”.



Terry Boby, Managing Director of BLT Circuit Services Ltd. added “It is essential to offer superior cleaning products which complement our range of materials and allow BLT to offer a more comprehensive service to both existing and new customers. We look forward to working with Zestron to increase their market share in the UK”.