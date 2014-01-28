© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

LPKF receives major order for solar module equipment

LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Laser & Electronics AG, has received orders with a total value of more than EUR 15 million from a solar customer.

The orders will be reported mainly in the revenue of the year 2014. The turnover with Solar Module Equipment is shown in the segment Other Production Equipment of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG.



Confidentiality has been agreed with the client about the specific details of the orders, according to an Ad-hoc message.