© batman2000-dreamstime.com

51 million iPhone's sold in a single quarter

Apple reached an all-time record in terms of both iPhone and iPad sales this quarter. But lets put this in perspective, Apple sold enough iPhone's this quarter to equip the entire population of South Korea.

During its first quarter of 2014, Apple sold 51 million iPhones, an all-time quarterly record, compared to 47.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Apple also sold 26 million iPads during the quarter, also an all-time quarterly record, compared to 22.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company sold 4.8 million Macs, compared to 4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Company posted record quarterly revenue of USD 57.6 billion and quarterly net profit of USD 13.1 billion. These results compare to revenue ofUSD 54.5 billion and net profit of USD 13.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.