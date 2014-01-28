© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

Merlin Flex-Ability increases large flex circuit capability

Following an increased demand for oversized flexible and flex-rigid circuits, Hartlepool based Merlin Flex-Ability have invested a new Hengda large format vacuum press.

The Hengda large format vacuum press allows for accurate lamination of longer flexible circuits up to 1.3 metres including single layer, reverse bared single layer, double layer and multilayer applications.



Merlin Flex–Ability MD Mark Merifield noted “There has always been a demand for long ‘single length’ circuit boards and now with this new press we can provide customers with the solutions they require”.



The press was supplied by Viking Test whose Managing Director Jake Kelly commented “The installation of this large format press represents a further reinforcement of the strong business relationship between the Merlin PCB Group and Viking Test.”