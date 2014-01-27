© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Foxconn looking to ramp up US manufacturing

EMS-giant Foxconn is reportedly looking to venture further into the US, as manufacturing in China is loosing its appeal.

China is experiencing rising costs as well as some labour unrest, which has led Foxconn to consider to increase its manufacturing outside of China.



Terry Gou has stated that the US is a “must-go market” and that several costumers and partners want to see the EMS-giant in the States, Reuters writes in an article.



One possible set up in the US would the a manufacturing facility for displays. According to a report in WSJ, the company is exploring the possibility of manufacturing 60+ inch displays in the US. Something that would simplify getting panels of that size to the US market.



Alongside evaluating the prospects of manufacturing in the US, the company's Indonesian venture is also coming along.