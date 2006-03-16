Landrex appoints new Sales Manager

Landrex Technologies announces Lyle Sherwood as their new Sales & Marketing Manager for North America and Europe.

Landrex Technologies, Inc. has announced that Lyle Sherwood has joined the company as Sales and Marketing Manager for North America and Europe. In his new role, Sherwood will be responsible for marketing and sales support, management of local distributors and representatives, customer training, and customer support for Landrex products and services in North America and Europe, including the Optima line of AOI systems.



Sherwood has spent more than twenty years in the SMT industry, including ten years developing and implementing machine vision technologies. He joined Landrex from SynQor, a major DC/DC power converter manufacturer, where he advanced the capabilities of Landrex's optima 7300 AOI system in production and worked as a consultant with Landrex. Prior to that he was the applications manager or Teradyne's Optima 7200-series AOI system at Teradyne and the senior applications engineer for the GR Technologies' Viper vision inspection system at GenRad.



“Lyle's experience with advanced electronics assembly and his in-depth understanding of AOI technology will be a valuable asset to Landrex and our customers as we grow our business in the AOI market,” said Jim Gibson, president and CEO, Landrex Technologies, Inc.