Schweizer Electronic exceeded expectations

Due to the ongoing positive development in the 4Q13, Schweizer Electronic expects EBIT of about EUR 9.8 million (previous year EUR 5.2 million), based on preliminary and unaudited data.

This corresponds to an EBIT margin of about 9.6 % (previous year 5.2 %) and an increase of about 88 % compared to the fiscal year 2012.



The provisionally calculated sales could slightly be improved to EUR 101.2 million (previous year EUR 100.2 million). Furthermore, order intake showed a positive development which, in fiscal year 2013, increased by approx. 78 % to EUR 126 million (previous year EUR 71.3 million). The order book amounted to EUR 114 million at the End of 2013 (previous year 90 million).