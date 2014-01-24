© batman2000-dreamstime.com

Things are looking up for Stadium

Stadium Electronics's restructuring program is starting to pay off as the company is seeing improvement in its profit.

In a recent trading update the Hartlepool-based EMS-provider said that trading for the year ended 31 December 2013 is in line with the Board’s expectations.



And that the second half of the year delivered significantly improved profits, which according to the company is due to the benefits of the recent restructuring programme having started to come through.



We'll just have to want and see until the company presents the full details of how it performed during the year.