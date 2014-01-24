© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Kongsberg signs contract worth EUR 440 million

Kongsberg's long-time strategic partner Raytheon, located in the US, have signed a contract for NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) air defence system with Oman

Kongsberg is a subcontractor of NASAMS elements to Raytheon. NASAMS is marketed internationally by Raytheon as prime in cooperation with US government. Kongsberg's contract is worth roughly EUR 440 million.



"The cooperation with Raytheon has over the years developed into a close and strong partnership with a large potential market for our air defence solutions. This agreement with Oman is the single largest supply- contract in Kongsberg's history and is a strong evidence of NASAMS` international position", says Walter Qvam, CEO in Kongsberg.



"NASAMS is the most sold air defence system in its class in the last 10 years. Its modularity and open architecture enable a continuous evolution in performance to meet the latest threats. This makes NASAMS a sure choice today and for the future", says Harald Ånnestad, President in Kongsberg Defence Systems.