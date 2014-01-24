© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Incap's evaluating alternatives

Finnish EMS-provider Incap has gone through some major changes in a short time. Now after the end of a turnaround program, the company is evaluating its alternatives.

The turnaround program launched at Incap in October 2013 has been successfully implemented. The overall strategy in the program was to focus on core business, meaning manufacturing and deliveries to customers.



According to the company the main objectives of the program were achieved and accordingly, the delivery accuracy in terms of On-Time-Delivery has improved, the operational efficiency has increased both in manufacturing units and in supporting functions. The Group organisation has been streamlined to cover essential functions only and the manufacturing operations have been adjusted to actual demand. The organisation structure has been changed and now the manufacturing units operate as self-sufficient profit centres having full responsibility of their operations including sales.



After completion of the actions of the turnaround program, Incap hopes to reach a break-even in profitability during 2014 even with substantially lower volumes compared with 2013.



Even though Inission AB did not use the option for a merger by the end of 2013 it has now indicated its continued interest in consolidation of Incap and Inission. In this new situation Incap's Board of Directors has started evaluating the strategic alternatives for further development of the company's business operations.